RBF Governor says Fijian economy is resilient

Fiji’s economy has been resilient in the face of adversities over the past 50-years.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Arif Ali, while launching the commemorative notes and coins for our 50th Independence anniversary says Fiji has been able to stand on its own because of the spirit of unity.

Reflecting on how the economy has evolved, Ali says poverty and inequality have declined, while there has been immense investment in infrastructure allowing new markets and opportunities.

Ali says the pandemic did not spare Fiji, resulting in the reversal of positive gains, however, there are indications of a strong comeback.

“We’ve shown time and again that we a nation of resilient people and so when the tide turns on the current COVID-19 crisis, I do not doubt that we will emerge from the experience much stronger.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also honored the work of the RBF in maintaining its integrity.

“I would like to thank the governor of RBF Mr. Arif Ali for supplying that quality of leadership every day in his service to the Fijian people.”

Bainimarama says in this trying times nothing should rob us of our spirit and sense of patriotism as Fiji looks ahead, knowing that the best is yet to come.