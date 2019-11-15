RBF calls for applications for National Microfinance Awards

Calling for submissions, the Reserve Bank of Fiji is inviting micro and small business owners and microfinance institutions to compete in the National Microfinance Awards.

The awards, earmarked for June, is a joint RBF and National Financial Inclusion Taskforce (NFIT) initiative that recognizes the important contribution that microfinance businesses make to the economy and towards Fiji’s financial inclusion targets.

There are eight categories to be contested and details of the event and criteria can be found on the RBF website.