Raw water supply sources low: WAF

[Photo: Supplied]

The Water Authority says their raw water supply sources are currently low, due to the continuing dry weather.

In a statement, WAF says the seven-day outlook issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service is for generally fine weather, with forecasts from today showing cloudy periods with few showers to be experienced in the afternoons.

It says their sources are currently low, with nil overflow experienced at Savura and Head Works.

The Water Authority says with continuing dry weather, their water source yield is anticipated to decrease, affecting inflow and ultimately plant production.



[Photo: Supplied]

It says as the dry weather persists, the Waimanu riverbanks are starting to become visible downstream, which can also indicate a decrease in flow at the lower Waimanu raw pump station.

WAF says this will affect the safe operating level of the lower Waimanu pumps as the river’s water levels will continue to decrease.

Water carting trucks will be on standby and Fijians can call on 5777 in the case of an emergency.



[Photo: Supplied]