Ravu’s charge not defective, court rules

Former Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Kalaveti Ravu in court today

The Suva Magistrates Court has today ruled that the charge laid against former Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Kalaveti Ravu is not defective.

Ravu is charged with one count of abuse of office.

In this matter, it is alleged that between July 25th and August 31st, 2023, Ravu interfered in an investigation by the Ministry of Forestry into the illegal trade of banned species of beche-de-mer.

Article continues after advertisement

His counsel had made an application stating that the particulars of the charge against Ravu are very bare and do not provide sufficient information to enable him to prepare a defense.

The defense counsel also stated that the definition of “person employed in civil service,” which is an element of the offense as defined in the Crimes Act, is not supported or in line with the definition of public service as outlined in the Constitution.

The Magistrate ruled that whatever is stated in the particulars of the alleged offending meets the threshold outlined in the Criminal Procedure Act.

Magistrate Jeremaia Savou said that if the court were to consider the Crimes Act in isolation, there is no defect in the charge.

However, given that the terms now existing in the Crimes Act were amended from what they were, there is rationality to the point that the Crimes Act definition is inconsistent with the constitutional definition.

Magistrate Savou ruled that there is no defect to the charge in its current form, as the particulars of the charge provide sufficient information for the applicant to defend himself.