Raviravi villagers remain alert

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 28, 2022 4:10 pm

The risk of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, and Dengue Fever outbreak remains low in Raviravi village in Macuata.

Raviravi Community Health worker, Arieta Vani says the village has been affected by natural disasters, particularly Tropical Cyclone Yasa in 2020.

She adds strict measures were imposed following disasters to ensure there is no outbreak of climate-sensitive diseases.

Vani says the safety and well-being of villagers, particularly, children and the elderly are being prioritized.

“Most homes were destroyed following Tropical cyclone Yasa. Improving sanitation was a big challenge, however, the villagers worked together to ensure the safety of everyone especially children and the elderly. We are also thankful to the Health Minister and his team for the timely visit as well as the awareness session as we are not out of the woods yet.”

Vani says there were infection reports of climate-sensitive diseases among a few villagers two weeks ago.

However, there was no outbreak after thorough awareness was conducted by a team of health officials.

