Raviravi villagers concerned with climate change

Villagers of Raviravi in Macuata, Vanua Levu have been living with the effects of climate change for decades, but various government programmes are being implemented to help the vulnerable community.

Village elder Viliame Masicola says a small island just off the shore has been submerged while their beach which used to be a play area is also gone.

Masicola says the island used to be a burial site for Tongans during Colonial times.

“There used to be a small island beside our fishing ground, it’s now fully submerged due to sea-level rise. This beach used to be a playing spot during our childhood days but now it’s all filled with water. The houses had to be relocated as an erosion of the village shoreline continues. It has been an issue for quite some time now.”

Raviravi Village Turaga Ni Koro Emosi Qomila says they have lost three houses due to shoreline erosion and this continues to be an issue.

“There used to be a house built where we are standing right now. so when we request for a village seawall, we were told to begin the work by putting together rocks and boulders. So we thank the government for the efforts in constructing the seawall.”

Forest Minister Osea Naiqamu visited the village yesterday to help villagers plant more mangroves on the shoreline to help address erosion.

The village sea wall is currently under construction, while the Ministry of Forests and the Ministry of Waterways plant Vetiver grass in the village as well as additional mangroves to help address climate change.