Ratukalou inspires other women

As today marks the International Women’s Day, FBC News took time out to speak to an Inspiring Fijian woman who has ensured she made a difference in Fiji’s fight towards Gender equality.

Entering a male dominated profession did not hinder 43-year-old taxi driver Makareta Ratukalou as independency is all she wanted from life.

“I get to be the boss of myself, I mean not always but you know when I want things done, when my daughter wants things done and financially the support for her and for me, it’s there”.

Ratukalou says wants to pave the path for her daughter to survive on her own.

“I believe when women are independent financially, we can do anything”.

Ratukalou who leads a very exciting life has proven that women are the epitome of strength.