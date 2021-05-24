Home

News

Ratu Wiliame to keep Tui Macuata title

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
October 24, 2021 4:06 pm

President-elect Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will continue to hold the title of Tui Macuata.

Ratu Wiliame confirms, his appointment as Presidency does not change his traditional chiefly title, however, someone will be appointed to look after the Vanua once he assumes office as Head of State.

A Bose Vanua or meeting of the traditional chiefs of Macuata will be convened to appoint the individual.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Wiliame has held the chiefly title since 2013, succeeding his older brother Ratu Aisea Katonivere.

He will be sworn in at a date yet to be confirmed as current President Jioji Konrote’s term expires next month.

