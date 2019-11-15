Ratu Suliano questioned by FICAC

More opposition SODELPA members of parliament are expected to be questioned by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption today.

SODELPA MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua arrived at the FICAC office a while ago.

Matanitobua is part of a group of MP’s who allegedly claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to and in doing so, breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

Another SODELPA MP is also expected to be questioned later today.

Other opposition MPs are Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Mosese Bulitavu.

Opposition MP’s Salote Radrodro and Peceli Vosanibola and the lone Government MP Vijendra Prakash were questioned at the FICAC office yesterday.

The matter came to light after FICAC received a complaint from the Secretary-General to Parliament on alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.