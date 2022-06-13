Ratu Suliano not treated as a guest in Namosi: Witness

[File Photo]

The first defence witness in the case against Ratu Suliano Matanitobua today informed the court that the paramount chief is never described as a guest.

He says traditionally, Ratu Suliano is the Vunivalu na Tui Namosi and this means that he will never be called a guest because it is a degrading term in iTaukei.

Leone Naruwai, the headman of Veivatuloa village said Ratu Suliano has a home in Suva but he does not reside permanently in the Capital City.

He made the comment after he was questioned by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam on whether Ratu Suliano is treated as a guest when he returns to the village as he spends a lot of time in Suva.

The village headman says Ratu Suliano is required to reside in the village because he is the leader of Namosi province.

He says the MP is fond of travelling to and from Namosi because most of his work engagements take place in Suva.

Naruwai said the Social Democratic Liberal Party MP and his family rented a house in Suva temporarily but they are occupying their home at Veivatuloa Village in Namosi.

He adds that Ratu Suliano’s home is situated at Veivatuloa but his ancestral home is in Namosi village.

And according to him, this is because Ratu Suliano was brought by another chiefly family at Veivatuloa but he is originally from Namosi village and the village is also his permanent residence.

Ratu Suliano is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Ratu Suliano allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi.

He then allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The hearing will continue at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva tomorrow.