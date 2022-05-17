Ratu Suliano has no house in Namosi: FICAC

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua

Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua does not have a permanent dwelling place in Namosi Village.

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam claims there is no structure or house to prove that the Social Democratic Liberal Party MP permanently resides at Namosi village.

Aslam in his opening statement in court claimed Ratu Suliano knew that he wasn’t permanently residing in Namosi, and chose to lie to the acting Secretary-General to Parliament, by stating in his parliamentary statutory form that he resides in Namosi.

He says MPs are public servants and the parliamentary entitlement allowances enables them to perform their work without incurring any losses or gain.

Aslam adds that Ratu Suliano was aware that the Parliamentary Remuneration Act forbids him from accessing the traveling and meal allowances because he resides within the 30kilometre radius of Parliament.

The FICAC counsel says there are 26 villages in the Namosi province and Ratu Suliano is the paramount chief. This means that he is a respected and trusted individual in society.

This case, he says is based either on a truth or a blatant lie that was allegedly uttered by Ratu Suliano.

The trial continues tomorrow morning before High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage.