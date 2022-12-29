Two more public holidays for 2023

The new coalition government has reconfirmed its intention to inaugurate and reinstate new national holidays in 2023.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they will legislate Girmit Day as a public holiday.

He says this will be to honour the settlers from India who began arriving in Fiji in 1897.

“They were starting a new life in an unknown land and stayed to become an integral part of our country. I reconfirm my promise to inaugurate a new national holiday in 2023.”

Rabuka says they will also reinstate Ratu Sukuna Day to mark the life and achievements of the great chief and statesman Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna.

“The monumental work of this illustrious traditional leader on land reform has had a continuing beneficial effect on the landowners, economy, sugar industry, businesses, and investments.”

He adds that it’s not possible to go into details about everything that is being done by the current government at the moment to create the Fiji that every Fijian desire.