Ratu Navula College students isolated after high temperatures

Two students of Ratu Navula College had to be isolated today as they recorded high temperatures during the school checks.

FBC News understands that both students recorded temperatures of more than 37 degree celsius following numerous checks.

Principal Setareki Merekula says they applied the Standard Operating Procedures for COVID-19 and also contacted medical authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

Merekula says that during the whole process, they isolated the two students until they were picked up.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says she was pleased with how the school handled the matter.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says he is yet to receive a report regarding the case.

The students are currently isolated at their homes.