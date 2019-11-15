Ratu Naiqama unhappy with SODELPA management meeting

A senior member of the Social Democratic Liberal Party, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has publicly stated that he is not happy with what is happening within the party.

Ratu Naiqama was approached outside a Management Board meeting in Suva this afternoon where he made a rare public statement saying he’s just making up the numbers.

The meeting was to discuss the processes for the election of SODELPA leader and deputy leader.

Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says he’s not pleased with how today’s meeting went and he was only tagging along.

“Well that happens in almost all the meeting that I attend especially this one here, it’s a political party meeting.”

When asked why he is not pleased, Ratu Naiqama refused to give further comments.

Only a few short months ago, the Cakaudrove high chief was behind moves to wrestle power and gain control of SODELPA – setting up a faction, holding meetings and even electing office bearers.

Judging from his comments today, it seems SODELPA’s assurances that its deep-rooted divisions have been resolved may not be entirely true.

SODELPA will elect its leaders at the AGM on the 28th of this month.