Ratu Naiqama new Opposition Leader

Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is SODELPA Parliamentary Leader and the new Opposition Leader.

SODELPA caucus conducted a vote this morning where Ratu Naiqama received 14 votes and Party Leader Viliame Gavoka received only five votes.

Lynda Tabuya who conducted the vote abstained from voting and Sitiveni Rabuka who is no longer in Parliament did not vote.

In Parliament Ratu Naiqama’s name was nominated by Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and seconded by Adi Litia Qionibaravi for Leader of Opposition.

Only one name was submitted for voting in parliament this morning.