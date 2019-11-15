Ratu Inoke nominated as Forum Secretary General

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Ratu Inoke Kubuabola has been nominated as Fiji’s candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the decision has been undertaken after careful consideration of the complex regional environment and the need for strong and decisive leadership at the Pacific Island Forum.

Bainimarama says COVID-19 has brought about unprecedented challenges to the region which will be a test of leadership for the Secretary-General as the custodian of regionalism.

He adds it will be imperative to the Pacific’s recovery efforts and the long term future of the region.

Bainimarama confirmed that Fiji has submitted its nominations to the Forum Chair Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu.

Reflecting on the factors that determined Fiji’s nomination, he says Pacific Regionalism has reached a critical crossroads, challenged by shifting geopolitical dynamics that in influences the way we do business internally and with key development partners.

PM Bainimarama emphasised that the Pacific Island Forum must be led from a position of strength, experience and political savvy.