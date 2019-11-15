Ratu Finau to be laid to rest tomorrow

The late Ratu Alifereti Finau Mara will be laid to rest at the Rewa’ traditional burial grounds in Lomanikoro Rewa tomorrow.

Ratu Finau who was 60-years-old, passed away last Wednesday due to an illness.

The Mara family confirms that there will be no reguregu as they continue to adhere to the current COVID-19 national regulations and the curfew restriction.

Article continues after advertisement

A private thanksgiving service will be held at the Stella Maris Convent Chapel that will be closed to immediate family members only.

The late Ratu Finau was the eldest son of the late Turaga na Tui Nayau and former Prime Minister Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

Ratu Finau was a lawyer, a politician and a diplomat.

He is survived by Vitinia Buadromo, and his two children.