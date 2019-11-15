Ratu Finau laid to rest

Ratu Alifereti Finau Mara was laid to rest today at his mother’s chiefly burial grounds in Lomanikoro, Rewa.

Government officials, diplomats, and close relatives of the late Ratu Finau show their final respect today at the Stella Maris Chapel in Nasese followed by a private mass for the close family members as they continue to adhere to the COVID19 restrictions in place.

The Vanua of Vunirewa from the village of Mavana, in Vanua Balavu thanked the Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa for welcoming Ratu Finau for the very last time.

Article continues after advertisement

A thanksgiving service also took place at the Burenivudi, the chiefly residence of the Roko Tui Dreketi before he was buried at the Sau Tabu of the Roko Tui Dreketi.

Ratu Finau was the son of the late Tui Nayau and former Prime Minister Ratu Kamisese Mara.

The late Ratu Finau is survived by Vitinia Buadromo and his two children.

Click here for more on COVID-19