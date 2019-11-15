Home

News

Ratu Epenisa reveals why he wants Ratu Naiqama replaced

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 3, 2021 7:50 am

Social Democratic Liberal Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakabou has revealed to FBC News that he had doubted the ability of Opposition Leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

In a press conference, FBC News questioned Ratu Epenisa on what led him to call for another re-election for Opposition Leader after Ratu Naiqama was chosen by the Opposition caucus.

Ratu Epenisa had initially congratulated the new leader when he was chosen, however, two days later he filed a letter to the Speaker of Parliament for re-nomination.

Article continues after advertisement

For the first time, the SODELPA President revealed his reasons behind submitting the letter to the Speaker of Parliament to have Ratu Naiqama replaced.

“I had congratulated him for taking up the position as Opposition leader, there was doubt within me how the process was done, so that is why I had written the letter to the Speaker.”

Ratu Epenisa says he is still waiting for a response from the Speaker of Parliament.

“We’ll just have to wait for what the Speaker comes up with, for the letter which I had signed.”

With issues crippling the Party, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says members are free to express their concerns and raise grievances.

“SODELPA is a Democratic Party. We are not afraid to engage in any kind of dialogue, people can raise whatever they want to raise, we will meet it with the way a democratic people meet it, dialogue, resolutions.”

The latest affair of the party has now seen some members seeking legal redress against position holders within SODELPA and how legal meetings have been carried out in the party including the recent Party AGM.

