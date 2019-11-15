Ratu Epenisa defends SODELPA choices

Social Democratic Liberal Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has defended the integrity of the procedures followed in the selection of Party Leader and Deputy Leader.

The new Leader is Viliame Gavoka and his deputy is lawyer, Filimoni Vosarogo.

Following several claims that the process had breached the SGA and Management Board resolutions, Ratu Epenisa says the Board made the appointments through a competitive transparent and nationally recognized process.

He says it was the Management Board who approved for the interview to be outsourced to an external HR Recruitment company in this case it was the Pacific People Recruitment Agency.

Ratu Epenisa has also dismissed allegations of tampering with the results of the interviews.

He has also confirmed he received the results and for each of the positions before presenting it to the Management Board who then made the final decisions endorsing Gavoka and Vosarogo.

He adds no other person was privy to the result submitted by the interview panel.

He says the only changes to the Management Board before the voting took place were Caucus representatives who were approved by Leader of Opposition and former party leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Ratu Epenisa has called on Party members and supporters to respect the decisions that has been made regarding the appointees.

Meanwhile, SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro claims they had requested for the interview outcomes be presented before all Management Board Members by the interview Chair however, only Ratu Epenisa viewed the results.

Radrodro claims Ratu Epenisa disregarded the requests and come meeting day last Friday, Ratu Epenisa presented two names for each position and asked the Board Members to vote.

She says they had wanted to question those who were part of the interview panel to share with the Board Members the results and query them if need be.