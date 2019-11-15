Ratu Epeli attends Conference of Speakers meeting

Parliament Speaker Ratu Epeli Nailatikau attended the Conference of Speakers meeting in Canada.

Speakers and Presiding Officers from 37 Commonwealth Parliaments met in a Biennial conference that is focused on the topics of parliamentary engagement which include openness, transparency, and accountability.

In his address to the plenary session, Ratu Epeli stated that one of the ways the Fijian Parliament is helping MPs become effective legislators is through the mainstreaming of SDGs into committee and parliamentary work.

A special plenary session was also held on inclusive Parliaments where Speakers and Presiding Officers discussed the role of the Speaker in supporting emerging procedures and practices to embrace the changing needs of modern Parliaments.