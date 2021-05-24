Home

38,760 ration packs distributed

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 29, 2021 3:35 am

Government has distributed a total of 38,760 food ration, grocery, essential items and household packs to affected households during this outbreak.

Of this, 9260 groceries and essential items packs have been distributed to those in targeted lockdown and home isolation.

Meanwhile 542 households and grocery packs were delivered to Qauia in Lami.

To date, around 1878 packs have been delivered to Fijians in home isolation within the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

6 household packs were released to NDMO to be delivered to the isolation facilities.

The Ministry of Economy data entry team together with the Fiji Police Force is continuing with the electronic registration of household information and their needs for the households that are going into home isolation.

