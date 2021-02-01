Rates payment in Levuka improves

The Levuka Town Council is being more aggressive in recent months to collect outstanding rates.

The Council has identified a good number of defaulting ratepayers.

Chief Executive, Josese Rakuita says they need to upgrade the town’s infrastructure and this can only be done if overdue rates are collected.

He adds some ratepayers have made arrangements with them.

“They are paying up their rates, we allow them to pay on payment or installments. Because most of the ratepayers here are staying overseas or are staying in Suva. So, some of their houses here are on rent which we are working on it with them, but it’s trickling in.”

Rakuita highlighted the rate collection in Levuka stands at over $300,000 annually.