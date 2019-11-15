Ratepayers to follow the schedule: Kumar

An enforcement team will now monitor rubbish disposal in Nasinu and fine ratepayers who don’t follow the prescribed schedules.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says people in the municipality have a habit of not following the garbage collection dates and this leads to complaints of rubbish piling up and maggots growing.

Kumar says some ratepayers throw out rubbish on the roadside daily, without following instructions from the council.

“I expect and we all sitting around the table we all expect that the ratepayers should be able to separate the three wastes and follow the schedule.”

Kumar adds despite being densely populated, Nasinu has the lowest rates which makes running the council almost impossible.

“They must understand all this is costing time and money. It’s just irresponsible behaviour that is resulting in unnecessary money that we are wasting. One way of reducing the cost is if people follow the schedules.”

The Nasinu Town Council has outsourced its waste collection services to the Suva City Council under a new agreement ensuring regular and efficient disposal for residents, businesses and informal settlements.

Kitchen waste will be collected three days a week, Green waste will be collected once a month and white goods will be collected every quarter.

The SCC will start services next Monday, trying to clear the current pile-ups.