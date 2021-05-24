Home

News

Rate of violence against women and girls alarming: Akbar

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 28, 2021 7:48 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Violence against women and girls is not just a women’s issue but a family and national issue as well.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty alleviation Rosy Akbar says Fiji has an alarming rate of violence against women and girls.

Launching the 16 days of activism in Labasa, the Minister says the campaign has been used as a rallying point for many organizations, individuals and governments to call for the elimination of all forms of violence against women.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says educating girls and women is also critical in addressing this social ill and in alleviating poverty.

The government through the 2013 Constitution is committed in ending the heinous crime of violence against women.

The Ministry launched its National Action Plan to prevent violence against all women last year which is aimed at helping women and girls access justice.

 

