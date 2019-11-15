Rate collection to be affected

The impact of COVID-19 on the business sector will affect the types of rates being collected.

Special Administrators Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says they have looked at the cost element to reduce expenses and avoid layoffs.

Tikoduadua says they have also stopped the recruitment process.

“For vacancies, at this point, we are no longer filling up the vacant positions. We have a contingency plan in place that if we have to take some actions then we have to ensure that we are still able to provide essential services for people in Suva.”

Tikoduadua is calling on ratepayers who are facing difficulties in clearing their rates to visit their office so that they can work out repayment programs.