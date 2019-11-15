Rate collection laws to be amended

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says her next big area of work will be rate collection.

The Minister says amendments to the law regarding rate collection will soon be brought to parliament to ensure Fijians pay in a timely manner.

She says municipal councils need funds to operate or services hang in the balance.

“You cannot treat your rates as something not important. You know as you pay your taxes to FRCS in a similar manner you must pay your rates to the municipal councils because municipal councils have to keep cities and towns clean and tidy, and also put more amenities in the cities and towns.”

The Minister says some Fijians have gone on a payment plan.

Rate collection is under scrutiny in Levuka after the Ministry discovered there was laxity on the town council’s part.

Further inquiry showed some Fijians have left the country without clearing their rates or are living in Viti Levu, but own property in the old capital.