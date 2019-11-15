Rasova unhappy with new SODELPA leadership

Another SODELPA MP has expressed disappointment regarding the selection process of the new Leader and Deputy Leader.

Opposition MP Simone Rasova says he is disappointed with the selection process and despite their grievances injustice prevailed.

Rasova says as a representative of the people of Kadavu, they will continue to support former SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Article continues after advertisement

Rasova adds they hope the party will continue to solidify and unite and will not have a break away hoping that Rabuka will remain as Leader of Opposition in Parliament for the next two years.