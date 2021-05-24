Rasova claims Military personnel apprehended minor

The Commander of the Republic Of Fiji Military Forces is yet to comment on allegations made by Opposition MP Simione Rasova in Parliament.

Rasova has claimed in Parliament that he was informed that Military police had apprehended a 16-year-old boy from Sakoca in Tacirua last Monday.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party MP asked the Minister for Defense if the role of the Military had changed to be police officers in civilian uniforms.

Minister Inia Seruiratu shot back saying operational issues are dealt with by the Commander of the RFMF and the Commissioner of Police respectively.

Seruiratu says as such he has nothing to do with it.

We have sent questions to Naupoto.

We are also trying to get confirmation from Police if there was any complaint filed about the matter.