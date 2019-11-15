Home

Rashmi Aslam is new FICAC Deputy Commissioner

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 18, 2020 12:49 pm
Effective from May 1st, Rashmi Aslam takes on the role as the new FICAC Deputy Commissioner. [File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has a new Deputy Commissioner.

Effective from May 1st, Rashmi Aslam takes on the role as the new FICAC Deputy Commissioner.

Aslam has been with the Commission for eight years, having served as a Senior Prosecutor and then Manager Legal with experience and expertise in the field of anti-corruption spanning decades.

Last April, he was made the Acting Deputy Commissioner after the retirement of former DC George Langman.

Aslam was appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Judicial Services Commission following consultation by the Judicial Services Commission with the Attorney General.

