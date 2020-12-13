Home

News

Raralevu Villagers in Bua restrict movement

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 4:25 pm

Residents of Raralevu village in Bua, Vanua Levu have restricted movement as the impact of Tropical Cyclone Yasa continues to be felt in the area.

Villagers have been experiencing torrential rain and destructive winds this morning.

Resident Epeli Kalou told FBC News that it is now dangerous for the people to venture outdoors.

Article continues after advertisement

Kalou says they have had an electricity supply disruption since 6.30am this morning and some residents have moved to evacuation centres or with neighbours.

“All people are inside their homes and no one is seen going around as winds pick up and intensifies. From last night to this morning we have been feeling heavy winds and we are expecting it to be worse.”

Kalou says they have been proactive since yesterday and prepared drinking water, and stored food for up to three days.

