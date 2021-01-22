Rapist gets 20-years jail term

A man was sentenced to 20-years imprisonment in the Suva High Court this morning.

Iliesa Cuanilawa was found guilty of aggravated robbery, assault and rape.

Cuanilawa was convicted of entering a Nausori home where a woman and her three-year-old child were staying in February 2019. He stole accessories and raped the woman.

Article continues after advertisement

After committing the crime on the woman, Cuanilawa threatened to cut the child’s throat.

He was caught by police later on the same day.

The High Court Judge said the mother and the child were attacked in their home where they should feel safe.

A non-parole period of 16 years was set and all stolen items will be returned to the victim.

Cuanilawa has many other convictions dated back to the year 2007.