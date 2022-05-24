Rapid response essential for minimal economic impact

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

The current priority for the Ministry of Health is to have a response plan to international outbreaks of concern.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the response plan include surveillance with rapid response and containment protocols and at the same time have a minimal social and economic impact.

Dr Fong says a key focus will be on ensuring that those suspected or confirmed to have monkeypox must be able to be managed in a dignified manner with no threat of stigmatization.

He says that each citizen’s duty to contribute to protecting Fiji must be the priority.

The Ministry is discussing with its reference laboratory in Melbourne to ensure access to definitive tests.

Dr Fong says that ongoing efforts to have genomic sequencing capability in the Fiji CDC will provide us with greater capacity to deal with infection threats now and in the future.

He adds that they are also in discussions with the World Health Organization to ensure Fiji is in a better position to access vaccines and medications used to treat monkeypox.

The Ministry of Health will be disseminating more specific advisories over the next few days to provide more about the monkeypox virus.