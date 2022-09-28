Rape and sexual assault still prevalent: Ali

Rape and sexual assault are still prevalent in Fijian communities.

According to Shamima Ali, the Coordinator of the Fiji Women Crisis Center, therefore collaboration amongst relevant stakeholders is critical.

Ali adds that one out of every three women are raped adding that cases of child rape and sexual harassment continues to increase.

Ali revealed this while officiating at the inaugural Namaka market vendors association day in Nadi today.

“We work to respond to and prevent all forms of violence against women, girls and children. We also lobby for law and policy changes that work to better women’s loves. Fiji has one of the highest rates of domestic violence – double the global average.”

Ali says most market vendors are women, so women’s leadership is essential as they often exercise care, compassion, and fairness in leadership positions.

She is calling for unity to promote human rights and to live with dignity.