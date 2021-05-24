Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Ramadan more special post COVID

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 4, 2022 10:18 am
[Source: Pinterest]

As the Muslim community begins their month of fasting or Ramadan for Eid, many say it is special this year as the COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.

Pesh Imam of Ma’unatul Islam of Fiji Lautoka Branch Alim Muhasin Bukhari says for the past two years the celebrations were limited.

He says while it’s also a month of fasting or Roza, the message for Muslims is to be merciful.

Article continues after advertisement

“Once the Ramadan come Allah showers his mercy upon human beings, Allah encourages us to shower our mercy to all human beings through giving donations, supporting the needy and especially COVID-19 people are suffering more troubles.”

For Muslims, Ramadan is a holy month dedicated to prayer, Quran recitation, introspection, and fasting during the sunlight hours.

The fast is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and to remind them of the suffering of those less fortunate.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.