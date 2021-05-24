Ramadan more special post COVID

As the Muslim community begins their month of fasting or Ramadan for Eid, many say it is special this year as the COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.

Pesh Imam of Ma’unatul Islam of Fiji Lautoka Branch Alim Muhasin Bukhari says for the past two years the celebrations were limited.

He says while it’s also a month of fasting or Roza, the message for Muslims is to be merciful.

“Once the Ramadan come Allah showers his mercy upon human beings, Allah encourages us to shower our mercy to all human beings through giving donations, supporting the needy and especially COVID-19 people are suffering more troubles.”

For Muslims, Ramadan is a holy month dedicated to prayer, Quran recitation, introspection, and fasting during the sunlight hours.

The fast is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and to remind them of the suffering of those less fortunate.