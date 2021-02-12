Ram Sami and Sons Ltd refute allegations

Ram Sami and Sons Limited through its lawyers have refuted all allegations of being engaged in human trafficking.

In a statement released yesterday, the company’s lawyers say they’ve been employing skilled and unskilled nationals from Bangladesh since 2018 and the recruitment is done in a transparent and lawful manner.

It clarified that each Bangladesh national recruited and employed by Ram Sami and Sons Limited has been registered with the Fiji Immigration and issued an emigration clearance card.

Article continues after advertisement

They’ve also denied claims of asking for payment of $13,000 from the Bangladeshi workers.

The lawyers say the allegations that their passports have been confiscated is also false adding that passports are immediately released upon request.

However, it is true that the company had imposed a wage reduction and this was due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the business.

It adds this was imposed after March last year when our borders closed and each worker was advised that wages would normalize once the economic situation improves.

In the statement, allegations of physical abuse and violations of the employment contract were also refuted.

The lawyers claim its client is yet to receive any complaint or inquiry from Human Rights Director Ashwin Raj addressing the plight of the Bangladesh nationals.

It adds the company is concerned and astounded by the claims made by Ashwin Raj perceiving the case as human trafficking.

The Human Rights Director told FBC News they will thoroughly investigate the matter together with relevant authorities.

Raj says the Commission has evidence to support the claims of the foreign workers.

The matter is also under investigation by the Employment Ministry.