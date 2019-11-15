Rakiraki man dies in drum explosion

A 44-year-old man from Rakiraki has died after sustaining serious injuries when a drum exploded.
The man was apparently welding the drum when the incident occurred.
Police confirm the man was rushed to Rakiraki Hospital but died later.
Police are investigating the matter.
