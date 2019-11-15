Home

News

Rakiraki man dies in drum explosion

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
December 18, 2019 12:50 pm

A 44-year-old man from Rakiraki has died after sustaining serious injuries when a drum exploded.

The man was apparently welding the drum when the incident occurred.

Police confirm the man was rushed to Rakiraki Hospital but died later.

Police are investigating the matter.

 

