News

Rakiraki and Tavua Police assisted with timely donations

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 15, 2022 7:27 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Three rubber dinghy boats were handed over to Rakiraki and Tavua Police.

These boats were part of the Marine Time Safety and Security Equipment donated by the Government of Japan last year.

The handing over was officiated by the Fiji Police Force Director of Operations, Senior Superintendent of Police Sakeo Ganivatu.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fiji Police]

SSP Ganivatu says these boats will be utilized by the officers in Rakiraki and Tavua in their operations.

He adds that the dinghy boats have boosted the Fiji Police Force’s operational capacity as we prepare for another period of bad weather forecast for next week.

Rakiraki will have two rubber dinghy boats and one will be utilized by Tavua Police.


[Source: Fiji Police]

The government of Japan handed over marine safety and security equipment under its Grant Aid for Economic Social Development Programmed (ESDP) to the police in March last year.

