Raj is new PS for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation

Newly appointed Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation [Photo Credit: Fijian Government]

Ashwin Raj, the former Director of the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has taken up a new role within Government.

He has been appointed as Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, effective from December 12th, 2022.

Raj was among five new Permanent Secretary appointments announced by Public Service Commission Chair, Vishnu Mohan.

He resigned yesterday as Director of FHRADC to replace former PS, Jennifer Poole, who has resigned to pursue other interests.

Meanwhile, Salaseini Daunabua has been appointed PS for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management.

Mere Siqila-Lakeba, a former Director of the Fisheries Ministry is the new PS for Waterways and Environment.

Atish Kumar, the former Director of Labour Standard Services has been appointed as PS for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations.

Seema Sharma, former Director of the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Trade has been appointed Permanent Secretary for Local Government.

Mohan also announced the PS reappointments of Yogesh Karan in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sugar Industry, Immigration, and Foreign Affairs, Susan Kiran as PS for Civil Service, Shaheen Ali in the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Development, and Sanjeeva Perera is PS for Housing and Community Development.

Taitusi Vakadravuyaca retains his PS role in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Meteorological Services, Raijeli Taga remains PS for Lands and Mineral Resources, Manasa Lesuma was reappointed as PS for Defence, National Security and Policing while Pene Baleinabuli was reappointed as PS for Forestry and Fisheries.

The PSC has also confirmed the appointments of the following Permanent Secretaries for the next three years.