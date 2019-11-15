Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Raj denounces attacks on Qereqeretabua

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 27, 2020 6:20 am
Director of Human Rights Ashwin Raj. [Source: File Photo]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has denounced attacks on Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Social media commentator Kishore Kumar has posted on Facebook that he has pornographic videos of the NFP MP.

Kumar has also used derogatory words to describe Qereqeretabua.

Article continues after advertisement

Director of Human Rights Ashwin Raj has warned that such attacks are against the Bill of Rights.

“She is not an exception. The same principles should apply to everyone. Whether you are on the side of the government, Opposition or whoever you might be. As a nation, we need to be very united in our stand.”

The Facebook commentator claims he will write to the Speaker of Parliament in regards to the so-called video of Qereqeretabua.

The NFP meanwhile, has lodged a police complaint against Kumar.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.