Raj denounces attacks on Qereqeretabua

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has denounced attacks on Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Social media commentator Kishore Kumar has posted on Facebook that he has pornographic videos of the NFP MP.

Kumar has also used derogatory words to describe Qereqeretabua.

Director of Human Rights Ashwin Raj has warned that such attacks are against the Bill of Rights.

“She is not an exception. The same principles should apply to everyone. Whether you are on the side of the government, Opposition or whoever you might be. As a nation, we need to be very united in our stand.”

The Facebook commentator claims he will write to the Speaker of Parliament in regards to the so-called video of Qereqeretabua.

The NFP meanwhile, has lodged a police complaint against Kumar.