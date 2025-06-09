Raiwaqa Health Centre services relocated to Vodafone Arena

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The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has announced the relocation of services from the Raiwaqa Health Centre due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.

In a statement, the Ministry said the health centre, which had been temporarily operating from the Netball LICI Courts, has now been moved to the Vodafone Arena.

All health services will continue as normal at the new location, operating from 8:00am to 4:00pm daily.

Members of the public are being advised to visit the Vodafone Arena for all health-related services until further notice.

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The Ministry has thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation during this period.