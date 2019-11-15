Raising rice production to 80 percent of local demand

The Agriculture Ministry is working on raising the 17 percent self-sufficiency in rice production to 80 percent.

While launching the off-season rice field day in Madhuvani, Rakiraki yesterday, Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said this is crucial given the importance of rice in daily meals.

Dr Reddy says Fiji is currently importing approximately $46.2m worth of rice every year.

“We need to expand the base of the rice industry. At the moment we are producing 16 percent of rice that we are consuming, the remaining 84 percent we are importing. We need to produce this within Fiji.”

Dr Reddy commended the efforts of Madhuvani farmer, Pravin Kumar for growing off-season rice as well as other crops.

Kumar is growing fruits, rearing 40 goats and sheep and shortly will be starting his shrimp farm.