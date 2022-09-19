Raise kava standards: Kumar

The Ministry of Agriculture is urging stakeholders in the local kava industry to raise their standards.

While addressing participants at the Regional Kava Development Strategy at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Permanent Secretary, Vinesh Kumar says new directions will be drawn for the development of the kava chain to become a global commodity.

He informed the participants to collectively identify, address challenges and explore opportunities related to technical regulations, standards, certificates and testing to ensure the safety of kava and kava products.

Kumar says the development strategy will foster an enabling institutional and regulatory environment to expand kava productive capacities, through sustainable agricultural practices.

The Permanent Secretary adds this includes the use and protection of natural resources, sustainable export growth of kava, increase value addition, stimulating innovation and enhancing diversification.