Raise ambitions for ocean health recovery

World leaders who have convened in Lisbon, Portugal for the UN Ocean Conference have been urged to raise their ambition for the recovery of ocean health.

United Nations General Assembly, President Abdulla Shahid says the ocean faces myriad of threats from climate change to plastic pollution, from overfishing to acidification.

He says the ocean conference is an opportunity for leaders to take concrete demonstrable action to underscore commitment to save the ocean.

Here in Portugal the ocean conference can set the tone for what needs to be done. We can help to identify and define key areas of science driven ocean action and outline policies to be implemented by governments to deliver on change.”

He says leaders should not fall prey to short sightedness or lack of ambition and protect the ocean

“The ocean conference can also strengthen the links between our efforts here and those on climate change, biodiversity, degradation and drought. What is happening in each of these areas has a direct impact on the ocean and vice versa.”

The UN Ocean conference will finish on Friday.