Rainima appointed Divisional Commissioner Northern

Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development has appointed Uraia Rainima as the Divisional Commissioner Northern.

The Divisional Commissioner position plays an integral role in the mainstreaming of the Integrated Rural Development Framework and in coordinating disaster operations of Government at divisional level.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says they are confident Rainima will contribute to the future growth of the Ministry and the socio-economic development of rural communities in the Northern Division.

He says with 30 years’ experience Rainima will ensure that rural development priorities are identified, scoped, and implemented through projects within their divisions.

Rainima was acting on the post since March 2020 and previously held the position of Divisional Planning Officer Northern.

He had also served in various Provincial Administrator positions in the Central and Northern Division.

Rainima took up his new appointment on 5 November, 2020.