News

Rainfall forecast for January to June 2021

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
December 31, 2020 6:43 am

The Fiji Meteorological Services forecast that rainfall for January is expected to be near normal or above normal across the Fiji Group.

Rainfall is expected to be above normal across the country from January to March next year.

During the April to June 2021 season, above normal rainfall is likely over majority of the country, with almost equal chances of below normal, near normal and above normal rainfall for Rotuma.

A moderate strength La Niña continues in the tropical Pacific with air temperatures expected to be above normal across the Fiji Group.

La Niña, referred to as the cold phase of ENSO (El Niño and the Southern Oscillation) and El Niño as the warm phase of ENSO.

The La Niña event is expected to gradually weaken and transition to ENSO-neutral state by April to June period.

