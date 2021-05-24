Rainfall expected to be above normal this month

The Fiji Meteorological Service warns that rainfall for this month is likely to be above normal across the country.

This as a trough of low pressure with clouds and rain continues to affect the Fiji group.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Viti Levu, Yasawa & Mamanuca group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group and Vanua Levu.

The Fiji Met office says that heavy rainfall is expected over Viti Levu and Vanua Levu in the next 12 to 24 hours.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Viti Levu, Southern and North Eastern Vanua Levu.

Fijians have been urged to remain vigilant and stay updated with the latest weather update and keep away from flooded rivers and streams.