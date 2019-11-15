Rain to continue in parts of Fiji says weather office

The Fiji Meteorological Service continues to monitor a low pressure system in the Solomon Islands as there is a moderate to high chance it might develop into a cyclone in the next few days.

It says the system is expected to track close to Fiji and associated trough of low pressure will start affecting the group from Wednesday.

People in some parts of Fiji will experience hot humid weather for now with some areas experiencing showers and cloudy periods.

Article continues after advertisement

The Weather office says at this stage there’s uncertainty of where the system will track.

However, with school starting tomorrow, the Weather Office says parents and students should not worry.

The Nadi Weather Office says it will update the public accordingly as and when necessary.