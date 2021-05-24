Home

News

Rain forecast to continue

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 18, 2022 6:22 am

Fijians can expect rain to continue in the next few days.

This as the Fiji Meteorological Office confirms a shallow low-pressure system to the North of the Fiji group causing occasional rain.

It adds that people can expect to experience heavy falls in the afternoons.

Article continues after advertisement

People living in low-lying and flood-prone areas are being advised to take the necessary precautions as there is also a flash flood warning in place from Dawara to Nabalebale through the Wailevu West Coast Road, Nasekawa and Drakaniwai Rivers, and from Navua to Korovou.

 

