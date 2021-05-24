Rain forecast to continue

Fijians can expect rain to continue in the next few days.

This as the Fiji Meteorological Office confirms a shallow low-pressure system to the North of the Fiji group causing occasional rain.

It adds that people can expect to experience heavy falls in the afternoons.

People living in low-lying and flood-prone areas are being advised to take the necessary precautions as there is also a flash flood warning in place from Dawara to Nabalebale through the Wailevu West Coast Road, Nasekawa and Drakaniwai Rivers, and from Navua to Korovou.