Rain fails to deter another successful Gold FM ROC Market

Rain in Suva this morning did not deter customers and small business operators from turning up for the Gold FM ROC Market.

Business operators say they remain optimistic about the event as in the past similar weather would not deter them from participating as they would always make some income.

Mother of two, Zeba Kausar who came all the way from Nausori, says such exposures are great for a home-based business like hers.

“I was actually surprised, there was a customer who came from Singapore today and he said I am so amazed to see all these sweets here at the ROC market.”

69-year-old florist, Vidya Singh says planting flowers is her hobby and, in this way, she is able to make her own living.

“We got some plants and this is our hobby, at least we do something rather than staying home and not depending on any family, I got one son and grandchildren and I am not dependent, I want to earn for own self”

On the other hand, mother of four, Roberta Sword, who is a jewelry entrepreneur, believes the Gold FM ROC market is not always about making a profit.

“I always enjoy the market because it’s a day to just get out and it’s not really about making the money but it’s about meeting with people you haven’t seen for a while, and at the same time being able to sell some jewelry, making some people happy.”

Vendors have come from all around the country to be at the monthly event.